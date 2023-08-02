Logan County FRYSC holds inaugural Back to School Bash

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - It was bounce houses and binders at the Logan County Extension Office as the Logan County Family Resource Youth Services Center held their inaugural Back to School Bash.

“Some of the local hair stylists donated time to come and give free haircuts, one of our dental labs that comes to each school to give free dental cleanings and exams to the students, they’re here,” said Kristy Cartas, a family resource officials for Chandlers Elementary. “They’re checking teeth and doing some exams, just to sign kids up for physicals. We have several of our pediatric dentists, pediatric offices, the doctors offices, nurse practitioners in there to set up for physicals and things like that.”

FRYSC officials have turned the annual 25-cent clothes drive into an all out bash, working to help parents with back to school prep and give students a chance to burn the last of that summer energy.

“As family resource, that’s kind of our job, is to connect our families and make sure that you know who our community partners are,” Cartas said. “Anybody in the community, they can go and get those resources, things that they might not be able to afford .”

Brittany Ramsey, mother to an incoming fourth grader and preschooler, said she was grateful to meet school officials, as her preschooler has Angelman syndrome and is disabled.

“I’m just making sure that she’s taken care of, making sure that there’s always going to be somebody that provides for her,” Ramsey said. “I don’t want her left out or anything, so to know that this community really does care and wants to help me with her is great.”

While officials say they know it may not be easy to accept the help or handouts, kindergarten mom Bailey Barnett, says it’s important to recognize when help is needed.

“We all need help to get where we are, we wouldn’t be anywhere if it wasn’t for God. So God sends these people to give us this help whenever we need it,” Barnett said.

Logan County Schools will be back in session Wednesday, August 9. For more back to school information visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.