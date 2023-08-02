Memorial service remembers Eastern Kentucky flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A memorial service was held Tuesday night to remember the lives lost in the Eastern Kentucky Floods.

The memorial comes just over a year after the deadly, historic floods devastated the region.

45 people were killed.

Tuesday night, communities came together at the County Line Community Church on the Breathitt-Perry County line, in a continuing effort to regain their strength through prayer and to remember their loved ones.

In the church stood a podium filled with passion, lines of congregants lifting their voices to sing, their eyes tearful and overcome with emotion.

The memorial service resonated through the room with one main theme, remembrance.

Families sat before the luminaries of the loved ones they lost, and Pastor Anthony Mullins prayed for them one by one, including his own.

Melinda Cundiff lost her mother and sister. She says her faith remains rocky, but she was moved by Tuesday’s memorial.

“It was a very heartwarming display. I feel like both of them have been honored to know that they were loved so much in this community,” said Cundiff.

The Cundiff family along with other families received a rose serving as a symbol of remembrance.

Pastor Mullins says they will also be making memorial stones for each of the victims.

They will be placed in the church’s Memorial Prayer Garden so that families can continue to go there to remember their loved ones.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.