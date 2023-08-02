Preliminary hearing held for driver that ran over Ayanna Morgan

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning, a Warren County Court held a preliminary hearing for Kobee Lancaster. He is accused of being the driver that ran over 21-year-old Western Kentucky University student Ayanna Morgan after she was shot at Muse apartments last month.

Those in today’s hearing, including Morgan’s family, heard detailed testimony from Bowling Green Police Detective Ryan Dillon, who is leading the investigation. They also heard from Lancaster’s defense.

Dillon provided in-depth explanations of surveillance footage that captured the altercation on July 23 that led to Morgan’s death early the next morning.

The three men that appear in the video were identified as Malik Jones, the alleged shooter, as well as his twin brother, Malcolm Jones. The other man, the driver, was identified as Lancaster.

In the video, Dillon says that Morgan is shown confronting the group in the Muse parking lot before Malik begins punching her.

“The victim eventually falls to the ground, where Malcolm stomps on her head no less than seven times while Malik is on top of her, still struggling for something,” Dillon said.

The defense team claims that the two were struggling over Morgan’s firearm, which Malik then wrestled from her. Dillon describes that in the video, Malik makes a punching motion, which is assumed to be when Morgan is shot.

“Because you can see on the video that the victim starts bleeding at that point,” said Dillon.

According to police descriptions, after the shooting, the Jones twins get in the back seat of a Jeep Patriot, which it was later found, Lancaster was borrowing from an acquaintance, Chauncey Greer. Lancaster was in the driver’s seat, a woman was in the passenger seat, and Malik was still holding the firearm at this time.

“Kobee starts backing out, Mr. Lancaster. The victim, in this case, is bleeding heavily, but she makes her way to the vehicle as he’s backing out,” Dillon. “It appears that she’s clinging to the passenger side of the vehicle and she is struck by the passenger side mirror and is maybe drug a little bit, but she falls to the ground.”

Dillon said that at this point in the video, the Jeep briefly exits the camera’s view.

“But when it comes back into camera view, Miss Morgan is standing in front of the vehicle, Lancaster kind of drives into Morgan, she’s clinging to the hood of the vehicle,” Dillon said. “There’s a tree obstructing our view, so you can’t see exactly what’s happening, but those who’ve watched the video, it appears that, and there’s evidence that supports this, but Mr. Lancaster runs over the victim while she’s in the parking lot.”

The evidence that Dillon mentions includes blood on the wheel well of the Jeep, as well as footage that shows the vehicle’s tail lights moving as if it drove over a speed bump. Dillon said that there is no speed bump in the parking lot.

Lancaster’s defense claims that there is no suitable evidence for his charge of first-degree assault, and they requested that the court openly show the surveillance footage. They also alleged that the tail light’s movement could have been caused by the vehicle making a sudden stop.

They maintain Lancaster’s innocence, despite the Commonwealth’s observation that Lancaster knowingly participated in Morgan’s murder, then ordered Greer, the vehicle’s owner, to clean the blood off of the vehicle before he turned himself in last week. Lancaster also encouraged the vehicle’s passengers to delete all of their messages related to the incident.

“Sounds like there was a struggle over the gun, the gun goes off, [and] Mr. Lancaster is trying to get out of there. He backs up, then pulls away and is just trying to get to safety,” said Lancaster’s co-council, B. Alan Simpson.

Judge John Brown found sufficient evidence to bring Lancaster before a grand jury, though a date has not been set for when that will be.

