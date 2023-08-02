Sasaki finishes homer shy of cycle in Hot Rods 10-2 win over Winston-Salem

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Shane Sasaki earned his second four-hit game of the year, creating a spark in the Bowling Green Hot Rods (18-13, 49-43) 10-2 win over the Winston-Salem Dash (11-18, 45-48) on Tuesday at Truist Stadium.

The Hot Rods began the scoring in the top of the first off Dash starter Johan Dominguez. Sasaki tripled and scored on a wild pitch by Dominguez to make it 1-0. In the top of the second, Dominic Keegan led-off with a double and came around to score on an RBI single from Blake Robertson to put the Hot Rods up 2-0.

The Bowling Green offense exploded in the top of the third off Winston-Salem reliever Kole Ramage. Keegan singled and Dru Baker walked to put runners on first and second. Kamren James blasted a three-run homer to right center field, increasing the lead to 5-0. After Robertson walked and Jalen Battles singled, Sasaki doubled to plate both runners and make it 7-0.

Winston-Salem scored their first run of the game off Bowling Green starter J.J. Goss in the bottom of the third. Jacob Burke was hit by a pitch and Wilfred Veras walked to put runners on first and second. Burke scored from second on an RBI single by Tim Elko to cut the deficit to 7-1. In the bottom of the seventh, Veras recorded another RBI single off Hot Rods reliever Keyshawn Askew to move the score to 7-2.

In the top of the ninth, Bowling Green added some insurance against Winston-Salem reliever Vince Vannelle. Keegan and James logged back-to-back singles to put a runner in scoring position. Sasaki singled to left, moving James to third and scoring Keegan to make it 8-2. Brock Jones doubled in James and Sasaki to increase the lead to 10-2.

Hot Rods reliever Kyle Whitten tossed a scoreless ninth to carry Bowling Green to a 10-2 win.

Askew (8-6) earned the victory, letting up a run on two hits and seven strikeouts over 3.0 innings. Dominguez (0-2) took the loss, allowing two runs on three hits, two walks, and three strikeouts.

The Hot Rods and the Dash play game two of a six-game series on Monday with first pitch set for 6:00 PM CT. Bowling Green rolls out RHP Duncan Davitt (2-1, 3.55), while Winston-Salem starts LHP Tyler Schweitzer (0-2, 7.45).

