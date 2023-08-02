Two Columbia residents charged in assault case

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WBKO) - A Columbia man and woman were charged Wednesday after police responded to a physical altercation call on Monday.

Jeremy Kimbler, 50, and Nicolette Hare, 31, were charged with first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree assault.

Jeremy Kimbler (Adair County Regional Jail)

Nicolette Hare (Adair County Regional Jail)

Columbia police responded to the intersection of Bull Run Road and Liberty Road where a man had head injuries and his vehicle had been vandalized.

After investigations, police issued arrest warrants for Kimbler and Hare that were served Wednesday morning.

Both remained in the Adair County Regional Jail.

