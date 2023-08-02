Two Columbia residents charged in assault case

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WBKO) - A Columbia man and woman were charged Wednesday after police responded to a physical altercation call on Monday.

Jeremy Kimbler, 50, and Nicolette Hare, 31, were charged with first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree assault.

Jeremy Kimbler
Jeremy Kimbler(Adair County Regional Jail)
Nicolette Hare
Nicolette Hare(Adair County Regional Jail)

Columbia police responded to the intersection of Bull Run Road and Liberty Road where a man had head injuries and his vehicle had been vandalized.

After investigations, police issued arrest warrants for Kimbler and Hare that were served Wednesday morning.

Both remained in the Adair County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Co. Deputy involved in shooting, suspect dead
Ohio Co. Deputy involved in shooting, suspect dead
Deputies found four loaded firearms and extra magazines, 2.75 pounds of marijuana, 125 THC...
WCSO arrest Bowling Green man passed out in car
Jimmy Edwards
Man arrested on drug charges after Cave City home search
FILE - In this Friday, June 6, 2014 file photo, Travis Tritt performs during the CMA Fest at LP...
Travis Tritt to perform at SKyPAC in November
Erica Lawson, 21, of Mount Vernon, was arrested in connection with the death of her toddler...
17-month-old girl dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case, police say

Latest News

FILE
Back to School Guide for 2023-2024 school year
Mary Cirillo, 26.
Kentucky mother used stun gun on young child over strawberry milk, citation says
Photo Courtesy: Machaela Lee
Hundreds report bright light, loud noise from suspected meteor in mountains of Kentucky
Logan County Schools will be back in session Wednesday, August 9.
Logan County FRYSC holds inaugural Back to School Bash