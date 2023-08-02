Warren Co. Public School students to receive free breakfast & lunch

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The new school year begins on Wednesday, August 9, for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS). This means many faculty and staff members are making those last-minute preparations before the first day of school.

This includes cafeteria workers, who will be working to serve up the healthiest, nourishing meals for students this upcoming school year. However, it comes at zero cost to the students and their parents. This is because WCPS adopted the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program last year to help combat food insecurity and the high cost of school lunches.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the CEP program is a non-pricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas. CEP allows the nation’s highest-poverty schools and districts to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without collecting household applications.

“We want every student to have the opportunity to get a free breakfast and a free lunch every day at no cost to their families or to them,” said the Director of Nutrition and Dining for WCPS, Kelly Holt. “It removes any barrier that may or may not be there for any of our students to access the great nutrition that we provide every single day when they come to school.”

Holt said the program has opened windows of opportunities for students to not only eat a nutritious meal but also to try new foods.

“Let us not take for granted, something that some people consider an average or a normal fruit, some kids have never been exposed to it,” said Holt. “That is another thing we are seeing with the CEP program is kids are taking advantage of trying new things, and feeling open and available to try those new things because our staff is doing a great job of offering those items to them.”

While many schools are ineligible to adopt the CEP program, WCPS said they have worked tirelessly to provide this for both students and parents.

“It is something that we wanted to be able to provide. It may be a stretch for us to provide it, but it is worth stretching as far as we have and it is worth stretching even farther,” said Holt.

The only thing students will have to pay for is the a-la-carte food items at the schools.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.