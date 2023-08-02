WKU Offensive Lineman Quantavious Leslie Named to Outland Trophy Watch List

WKU Offensive Lineman Quantavious Leslie Named to Outland Trophy Watch List
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Aug. 2, 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced the 2023 Outland Trophy Watch List awarded to the most outstanding interior offensive lineman in college football with WKU offensive lineman Quantavious Leslie featured on the list.

The list consists of 91 players representing all 10 Division I FBS conferences and independents.Leslie started all 14 games on the season for WKU, including the team’s 44-23 victory over South Alabama in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

Leslie helped lead an offensive line unit that gave up only 14 sacks on the season. That mark was 10th best in all of college football, and second in Conference USA.

Before the season started, he was named to the Outland Trophy Watch List, and he earned C-USA Honorable Mention honors at the end of the year.The recipient of the Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN in December.

The official presentation to the winner will be made at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner on January 10, 2024.

