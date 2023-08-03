2023 Countdown to Kickoff: Allen County-Scottsville Patriots

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re back with our second 2023 Countdown to Kickoff. If there’s one thing you can count on with this team, it’s that they always leave it out on the field. Throw on your red, white, and blue as we take a look at the Allen county-Scottsville Patriots.

The Patriots finished with a 3-8 record last year but a lot of those games could’ve went either way and they’re determined to right those wrongs.

“We’re going to work for it. We’re going to work hard for it. And hopefully some of those coin flip games last year that we lost the flip, hopefully this year it will go the other way,” head coach Brad Hood said.

After the end to last season, ACS lost their star quarterback, running back and top three leading tacklers but these upcoming players believe they have the guys to step up and fill that void.

“A lot of guys from our sophomore class last year that played a lot, they’ve stepped up and really started being leaders, senior receiver Patrick Qualls said. “So I think this year will be good for them.”

Blayne Moore and Patrick Qualls are the returning receivers who did the most damage on the field last year. Blayne Tracy and Cole Wright will step up and lead the defense this year.

“We still got talent out here. Just because those guys are gone, that means other people can step up,” senior linebacker Cole Wright said. “I feel like there are some people that are definitely going to take leads. They’re going to be that new set of players and just ready for them to take that journey.”

ACS joins a new district this year which makes their path to the playoffs even harder but coach Hood is ready for the challenge.

“New teams to scout, new offenses and defenses to run and look at and new athletes to face. Our goal is no different just because the teams in the district change. Just like any one of them right now, they are pushing themselves to do the best they can once district football gets here because its not guaranteed you’re in the playoffs any more,” coach Hood said. “In this district we have extra teams, somebody is not going to make it and only two teams get a home game in first round. So we’re going to fight our tails off to hopefully prove that we can be one of those two teams.”

Allen County-Scottsville starts its season off at home against Marion County on August 18.

2023 Allen County-Scottsville Schedule:

August 18th: vs Marion County

August 25th: vs Monroe County

September 1st: vs Franklin-Simpson

September 8th: vs Glasgow

September 15th: at Logan County

September 22nd: at Paducah Tilghman

September 29th: at Warren East

October 6th: Bye Week

October 13th: vs Calloway County

October 20th: at Hopkinsville

October 27th: vs Barren County

