BG Area Chamber of Commerce named finalist for top award

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce was announced as one of the top three finalists for the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE) Chamber of the Year award.

Along with cities like Duluth, Georgia, and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, which were also announced as finalists, Bowling Green was recognized as one of the top chambers in the United States.

According to chamber officials, this finalist award is the embodiment of exceptional leadership, economic growth, and community development.

”It is a community-wide effort. That recognition that we earn every year is because of that broad team effort that keeps the community first. We just try to be selfless in our service to the community,” said President and CEO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, Ron Bunch.

He said the community of Bowling Green has been through a lot over the last few years, battling sickness during the COVID-19 pandemic and recovering from a deadly tornado.

Bunch said through perseverance and determination, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce was able to provide a more personal approach to helping businesses rebuild and helping the community thrive.

”It all became much more personal. We really got to know one another, be there for one another and stand up for one another,” said Bunch. “In the prior years, we used a lot of heart in getting the things done that we needed to do for the community. It was just that much more meaningful this year looking back on the things we were able to do.”

According to the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, in order for a chamber to compete for this award, it must qualify through a rigorous multi-stage process and meet minimum thresholds in at least three of five key performance areas in ACCE’s Annual Chamber Operations Survey.

The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce has earned the opportunity to apply for the coveted Chamber of the Year award nine out of the last 10 years. They have secured a place as a finalist six out of the last 10 years.

