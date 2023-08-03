Edmonson County water tests clean following April and May EPA violations

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - In June, the Edmonson County Water District was notified of violations of the EPA’s drinking water quality standards for water collected in April and May, which revealed a small number of cryptosporidium, a microparasite known to cause gastrointestinal disease.

Tony Sanders, the county’s water district manager, said that these were tier two violations, meaning that two or more of the microparasites were found per 70 gallons of water collected. A tier two violation does not constitute an emergency, but it did mean that the district was required to notify all customers by mail within a 30-day period, which the district did.

According to the EPA, no cryptosporidium has been found in the district’s drinking water since then. Sanders said that much of the reason behind the violations was due to the EPA’s water quality standards being changed without the district’s notice.

“The quality of water did not change, what we was putting out, we was putting out the required levels until April when the standard lowered for us to meet,” said Sanders.

The changes in water quality standards mainly pertained to the water’s turbidity. Turbidity is the measurement of how murky water appears. Sanders said that he has seen water with turbidity over 1,000 in the Green River, which must then be filtered down to a measurement of 0.015, per the EPA’s new standard.

While the violations are mainly due to the district being unaware of changing quality standards, adjustments have been made, and recent testing has come back clean.

“We just have to wash our filters more often, one problem we had at Brownsville had to do with that lock and dam removal,” Sanders said.

Many of the county’s ongoing water issues are linked to the removal of one dam and the partial removal of another along the Green River. Sanders believes that through recent meetings with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Nature Conservancy, a solution is now on the horizon.

“It seems like at the last meeting, we did have a good meeting, and hopefully we can arrive at a conclusion here before too long of what we’re gonna do,” he said.

There is not yet a timeline for when the results of these meetings will be publicly discussed, but Sanders remains hopeful that the coming meetings will help in the search for an engineering firm to take on the Green River project.

