Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #13 hosts annual annual back to school ‘Shop with a Cop’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was back to school with the boys in blue Wednesday as Lodge #13 of the Fraternal Order of Police held their annual back-to-school “Shop with a Cop” event at Meijer on Scottsville Road..

Local family resource coordinators picked 41 families they thought could use an extra hand this back to school season.

“They’re going to spend $100 each and they’re going to literally just get anything they need for back to school,” said F.O.P president Robert Perry. “Some new clothes, some new shoes, book bags, all the fun stuff for going back to school, to really get them ready for the school year.”

The F.O.P hosts the event in the hopes of forging a more intimate bond between emergency officials and the community.

“One thing that I really, really like about doing this is most of the time when kids see us, something bad has happened,” said Bowling Green Police officer Cole Petty. “This really gives us the opportunity to flip the script, be here on a positive note, and have really positive interactions with these kids.”

Though the ultimate goal is to ensure the students and families can get the school supplies they need without worrying about finances.

“I don’t have to worry about $100 a piece,” said mother of two Lakeisha Brookins. “That’s $200 I don’t have to worry about. So I’m very grateful, very grateful for that.”

While Brookins says she understands it may be tough to ask for help, there comes a time when you need to put your pride aside.

“Don’t be ashamed or be scared to ask for help. If you need it, ask for it. It’s out here for you to get, to help you out,” Brookins said. “You don’t have to be ashamed of this. It’s a really great thing, really good people doing this from their heart.”

Perry said events like this wouldn’t be possible without the help of Meijer, community donations and the Family Resource Coordinators.

For more information on the F.O.P. or to make a donation, visit their website.

