I-65 wreck blocks northbound lanes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - First responders are working a wreck on I-65.

The wreck involves three commercial vehicles at the 66 mile marker, according to Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy.

The freight from one of the commercial vehicles is in the road, according to Priddy.

The accident now has all north lanes blocked on the interstate, according to Priddy.

Priddy said that the closure will now be an additional two hours or more possibly for clean up.

