I-65 wreck blocks northbound lanes

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - First responders are working a wreck on I-65.

The wreck involves three commercial vehicles at the 66 mile marker, according to Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy.

The freight from one of the commercial vehicles is in the road, according to Priddy.

The accident now has all north lanes blocked on the interstate, according to Priddy.

Priddy said that the closure will now be an additional two hours or more possibly for clean up.

We will have more as information is released.

