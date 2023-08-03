Seek Museum begins week-long Emancipation Celebration

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Seek Museum in Russellville is having a week-long Emancipation Celebration that celebrates the freedom of slaves.

It marks when President Andrew Johnson announced the freedom of his slaves near the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

The celebrations have commenced annually since 1868 but according to Seek Museum experts, the celebrations receded around the turn of the 19th century. It’s the museums’ goal to keep those celebrations alive and spread awareness about what the celebration is for.

“To tell our ancestor’s stories, to tell their trials and tribulations, to tell the fights and battles that they fought to make it possible for a lot of the younger people to have it a little easier,” said the director and Archivist of the Seek Museum, Michael Morrow. “This has been a rough fight and sad to say it’s getting a little rougher now.”

The celebration continues into this weekend when the museum will be hosting live music, games, and other activities where anyone is welcome to participate.

Additional information on the celebration can be found on the Seek Museums Facebook.

