Seek Museum begins week-long Emancipation Celebration

The Seek Museum in Russellville is having a week-long Emancipation Celebration that celebrates the freedom of slaves.
By Mason Fletcher
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Seek Museum in Russellville is having a week-long Emancipation Celebration that celebrates the freedom of slaves.

It marks when President Andrew Johnson announced the freedom of his slaves near the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

The celebrations have commenced annually since 1868 but according to Seek Museum experts, the celebrations receded around the turn of the 19th century. It’s the museums’ goal to keep those celebrations alive and spread awareness about what the celebration is for.

“To tell our ancestor’s stories, to tell their trials and tribulations, to tell the fights and battles that they fought to make it possible for a lot of the younger people to have it a little easier,” said the director and Archivist of the Seek Museum, Michael Morrow. “This has been a rough fight and sad to say it’s getting a little rougher now.”

The celebration continues into this weekend when the museum will be hosting live music, games, and other activities where anyone is welcome to participate.

Additional information on the celebration can be found on the Seek Museums Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge John Brown found sufficient evidence to bring Lancaster before a grand jury, though a...
Preliminary hearing held for driver that ran over Ayanna Morgan
The death report said a tire came off a vehicle passing the construction zone around 8 p.m. and...
18-year-old killed by tire in an interstate construction zone, coroner confirms
Accident
KYTC: Right northbound lane of I-65 in Hardin County open after wreck, clean up continues
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm

Latest News

The Seek Museum in Russellville is having a week-long Emancipation Celebration that celebrates...
Russellville Seek Museum begins weeklong Emancipation Celebration
A tier-two violation does not constitute an emergency, but it did mean that the district was...
Edmonson County water tests clean following April and May EPA violations
Back to school immunizations
Local health agencies remind parents about back to school immunizations
Along with cities like Duluth, Georgia and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, who were also announced as...
BG Area Chamber of Commerce named finalist for top award