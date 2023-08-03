Several rounds of showers for our Thursday morning!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Don’t forget the rain gear as you head out this morning! Multiple rounds of rain are expected throughout the morning commute.

Our viewing area could see between 1-2″ with locally higher amounts possible. A flood watch is still in effect for our western counties until 1pm CDT. Widespread showers should end around midday, but isolated showers are still possible this afternoon. Isolated flooding will be a concern for areas with poor drainage, but watch out for ponding and hydroplaning potential on the roadways. Cloud cover will keep the heat at bay once again - highs will only reach the lower 80s. We warm back up just in time for the weekend. A couple showers are still possible through Saturday and Sunday, but it certainly won’t be an all out washout. Daily chances for rain continue next week!

