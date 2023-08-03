Some Rain On Friday

By David Wolter
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Some rain early on Friday will clip the western edge of the viewing area, but most of the day looks dry and a little sunnier.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With more rain in the forecast, especially for western KY, The Flood Watch has been extended through Friday morning.

Some additional flooding possible Friday morning across western KY
Some additional flooding possible Friday morning across western KY(David Wolter)

For the rest of today, the limited sunshine is going to keep temperatures lower. It is quite humid though. More rain is expected to develop across eastern MO and southern Il before streaming south into western KY Friday morning. Most of the rain that does fall will be west of Bowling Green.

Most of the wet weather is going to stay west of Bowling Green.
Most of the wet weather is going to stay west of Bowling Green.(David Wolter)

More sunshine follows during Friday afternoon, pushing temperatures into the upper 80s. High near 90 are likely over the weekend, but a cold front could bring some stronger storms to the area late on Sunday. Temperatures then turn a little more comfortable next week. Not looking at a lot of rain either.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge John Brown found sufficient evidence to bring Lancaster before a grand jury, though a...
Preliminary hearing held for driver that ran over Ayanna Morgan
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm
The death report said a tire came off a vehicle passing the construction zone around 8 p.m. and...
18-year-old killed by tire in an interstate construction zone, coroner confirms
Mary Cirillo, 26.
Kentucky mother used stun gun on young child over strawberry milk, citation says

Latest News

Some rain early on Friday will clip the western edge of the viewing area, but most of the day...
Some Friday Morning Rain
Grab the rain gear on the way out! ALL of us are getting soaked to start the day!
Several rounds of showers for our Thursday morning
Grab the rain gear on the way out! ALL of us are getting soaked to start the day!
Several rounds of showers for our Thursday morning
Rain increases during the night and moves through the area Thursday morning.
Heavy Rain on Thursday