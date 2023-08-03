Some Rain On Friday

Some rain early on Friday will clip the western edge of the viewing area, but most of the day looks dry and a little sunnier.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With more rain in the forecast, especially for western KY, The Flood Watch has been extended through Friday morning.

Some additional flooding possible Friday morning across western KY (David Wolter)

For the rest of today, the limited sunshine is going to keep temperatures lower. It is quite humid though. More rain is expected to develop across eastern MO and southern Il before streaming south into western KY Friday morning. Most of the rain that does fall will be west of Bowling Green.

Most of the wet weather is going to stay west of Bowling Green. (David Wolter)

More sunshine follows during Friday afternoon, pushing temperatures into the upper 80s. High near 90 are likely over the weekend, but a cold front could bring some stronger storms to the area late on Sunday. Temperatures then turn a little more comfortable next week. Not looking at a lot of rain either.

