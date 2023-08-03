WKU linebacker JaQues Evans Featured on Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced the 2023 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List including 94 players from 69 different schools with WKU linebacker JaQues Evans featured on the list.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is awarded to the top defensive player in college football, voted on by members of the FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club.

Evans was WKU’s leading tackler in 2022 with 106 takedowns, including 14 tackles for loss and nine sacks. The sophomore linebacker also broke up four passes, hurried the quarterback eight times and recovered two fumbles.

In WKU’s bowl-clinching victory against Rice, Evans returned a fumble for a touchdown, one of the WKU defense’s six touchdowns on the season, which led all of college football. Evans and the Hilltopper defense also forced 32 turnovers on the season, which was the best mark in the country.

He hit double-digit tackles on three games throughout the year, his season-high being 15 against North Texas. Evans was named to CUSA’s First Team at season’s end for his big year.

Finalists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy will be announced on November 15 with the winner being unveiled December 4 at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet in Charlotte, N.C.

