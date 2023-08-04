2023 Countdown to Kickoff: Warren Central Dragons

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The next preview for the 2023 Countdown to Kickoff is a team that surprised everybody last season, the Warren Central Dragons.

After six straight years of not winning a football game, the Warren Central Dragons won 5 out of 11 games in 2022 and Head Coach Mark Nelson gives all the praise to his players for wanting to make that change.

“The kids are the ones who have to change, the kids are ones who make the differences and being here every day,” Nelson said. “They have to buy into the weight program, they have to buy into all the little things that we teach. They’ve done it. I give my coaching staff credit too but its the kids that make the change.”

The Dragons move from 4A to 6A this year, which is an important note because the dragons roster holds about 45 players, while most 6A teams have 60 players or more due the population size of the school, which can hinder the Dragons when it comes to depth. But that doesn’t scare them as they look to improve their record from last year.

“The guys been pushing through, staying together, being dedicated to the team,” senior lineman Santana Atkins said. “We just want to push for an even better season this year. Go 6-4 and just be even better.”

WC lost star duo KJ and AJ Aime, their top three running backs including Deangelo Patterson and Demetrius Barnett, and leading receiver Omari Glover.

“My expectations are one game at a time. I’ll be satisfied at the end of the year whatever these kids do,” coach Nelson said. “I’m here for those kids and I think they are hungry at doing better than 5-5 but we’ll have to play each game one by one and see where we end up.”

Devontre Patterson will step up into the lead back role. Senior linebacker Blake Harrison returns as the leading tackler for this new season and Santana Atkins is a part of the experienced and big offensive line.

We have a lot of confidence now. We go into every game like it’s a playoff game,” Patterson said. “It took a lot (to get here), we all have been working and locked in all summer. We’ve all been working and didn’t go a day off.”

2023 Warren Central Schedule:

August 18th: at Logan County in the Lewisburg Bank Bowl

August 25th: at Franklin-Simpson

September 1st: vs Butler County

September 8th: vs Warren East

September 15th: at Greenwood

September 22nd: vs Daviess County

September 29th: vs Central Hardin

October 6th: Bye Week

October 13th: vs Barren County

October 20th: at North Hardin

October 27th: at Todd County Central

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.