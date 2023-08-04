Earthquake detected in Central Kentucky
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANCASTER, Ky. (WKYT) - An earthquake was detected in Central Kentucky early Friday morning.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 2.7 magnitude quake hit around 5:12 a.m.
The epicenter was about eight miles out from Lancaster, in Garrard County, and was felt as far away as Frankfort.
We’ve heard one report from a viewer who said the rumble lasted a couple of seconds.
There haven’t been any reports of damage.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.