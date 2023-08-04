Earthquake detected in Central Kentucky

Earthquake seismograph
Earthquake seismograph(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Ky. (WKYT) - An earthquake was detected in Central Kentucky early Friday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 2.7 magnitude quake hit around 5:12 a.m.

The epicenter was about eight miles out from Lancaster, in Garrard County, and was felt as far away as Frankfort.

We’ve heard one report from a viewer who said the rumble lasted a couple of seconds.

There haven’t been any reports of damage.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death report said a tire came off a vehicle passing the construction zone around 8 p.m. and...
18-year-old killed by tire in an interstate construction zone, coroner confirms
Accident
KYTC: Right northbound lane of I-65 in Hardin County open after wreck, clean up continues
Judge John Brown found sufficient evidence to bring Lancaster before a grand jury, though a...
Preliminary hearing held for driver that ran over Ayanna Morgan
Ohio Co. Deputy involved in shooting, suspect dead
Names released of deputy, suspect involved in deadly Ohio County shooting
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election

Latest News

Jacob Reynolds
KSP charges Hardin County man with child sexual exploitation offenses
Sarah Wilder
Institute names McNeill Elementary teacher 2023 Kentucky History Teacher of the Year
3 DEGREE AUGUST RECIPIENT: HOPE HOUSE
3 DEGREE AUGUST RECIPIENT: HOPE HOUSE
When deputies arrived, they found the front right of the school and playground vandalized...
WCSO: Juveniles responsible for elementary school vandalism identified