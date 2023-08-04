Ernie T’s Barber Shop celebrates sixth ‘Back to School Bash’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For six years, Ernie Thomas, owner of Ernie T’s Barber Shop, has been organizing his Back to School Bash, choosing an area nonprofit to benefit each year.

Thomas said that every year, there are countless students looking for a fresh haircut to begin the school year, and choosing a nonprofit to benefit from the event is one way to give back to the community while providing a vital service.

Coordinating with local vendors, schools, and this year’s chosen nonprofit, The Hive, Thomas organizes the profits from the day’s haircuts, t-shirt sales, and donations to donate to the nonprofit.

Presley Nash, founder of ‘Presley’s Promise Homeless Outreach, is one of the vendors at the event and an ambassador from The Hive. She knows firsthand the importance of the services that The Hive provides.

“People with and without disabilities can come and it’s like a social clubhouse. We do different programming, we do cooking, art skills, what we should and shouldn’t do on the internet, what is safe and not safe to tell a stranger,” Nash said.

Customers lined up throughout the day for a haircut from Thomas and for the opportunity to give back to the nonprofit’s mission.

