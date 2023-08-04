Former Bowling Green stars host 2nd annual Mr. Football Camp

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The turf at Bowling Green High School was packed with kids second through eighth grade on Thursday evening for the 2023 Mr. Football Camp.

The camp is put on by former Purples Nacarius Fant and Jamale Carothers who were named Kentucky Mr. Football in 2013 and 2016.

This year’s camp was over double the size of the first year with 167 campers in attendance, and it was made possible with the help of the Purples football staff and players.

Young football stars laced up their cleats and hit the field as they participated in a number of skills and position drills.

The ultimate goal was to bring young kids together through the sport, and for them to leave with new knowledge of the game.

“The number one thing that I talked to all of our coaches about and all of our players about was wanting to make sure every kid left here with having fun, but learning something that they can take home and be like ‘I learned that at the Mr. Football Camp.’ That’s the biggest thing that we want them to go home with,” Fant said. “Lastly, all these kids are here with their friends. Maybe they didn’t know some of these kids, but I’m sure most of them met a friend today, so there’s a lot of pluses to doing these type of events and having kids from all different areas.”

Carothers takes this camp as an opportunity to give back and show kids that anything is possible.

“We just want the kids to know that we were just like them one day,” Carothers said. “We had a dream that we wanted to be great football players, and on this field we were able to achieve that goal and we had a lot of help along the way, so we want to help these kids achieve the same things.”

Athletes put their new knowledge to the test as they competed in one-on-one’s, and a total of eight medals were given out at the end of camp.

