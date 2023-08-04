Institute names McNeill Elementary teacher 2023 Kentucky History Teacher of the Year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sarah Wilder, a teacher at W. R. McNeill Elementary, has been named the 2023 Kentucky History Teacher of the Year, presented by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.

Inaugurated in 2004 and now celebrating its 20th anniversary, the History Teacher of the Year award highlights the importance of history education by honoring exceptional American history teachers from elementary school through high school, according to a release.

The award honors one K–12 teacher from each state, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools and US Territories.

In addition to a $1,000 honorarium, Wilder receives a core archive of American history books and Gilder Lehrman educational materials and recognition at a local ceremony in their honor, and becomes one of 53 finalists for the 2023 National History Teacher of the Year Award.

