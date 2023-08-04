KSP charges Hardin County man with child sexual exploitation offenses

Jacob Reynolds
Jacob Reynolds(Hardin County Detention Center)
By Will Whaley
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Hardin County man has been arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Jacob Reynolds, 30, of Elizabethtown was charged on Thursday with three counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12-years-old and possessing or viewing matter portraying the sexual performance by a minor under 12-years-old.

Reynolds was arrested by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch as a result of an undercover investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in a search warrant being executed in Elizabethtown.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Reynolds was lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center where he remains on a $50,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death report said a tire came off a vehicle passing the construction zone around 8 p.m. and...
18-year-old killed by tire in an interstate construction zone, coroner confirms
Accident
KYTC: Right northbound lane of I-65 in Hardin County open after wreck, clean up continues
Judge John Brown found sufficient evidence to bring Lancaster before a grand jury, though a...
Preliminary hearing held for driver that ran over Ayanna Morgan
Ohio Co. Deputy involved in shooting, suspect dead
Names released of deputy, suspect involved in deadly Ohio County shooting
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election

Latest News

Sarah Wilder
Institute names McNeill Elementary teacher 2023 Kentucky History Teacher of the Year
Earthquake seismograph
Earthquake detected in Central Kentucky
3 DEGREE AUGUST RECIPIENT: HOPE HOUSE
3 DEGREE AUGUST RECIPIENT: HOPE HOUSE
When deputies arrived, they found the front right of the school and playground vandalized...
WCSO: Juveniles responsible for elementary school vandalism identified