KSP charges Hardin County man with child sexual exploitation offenses

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Hardin County man has been arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Jacob Reynolds, 30, of Elizabethtown was charged on Thursday with three counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under 12-years-old and possessing or viewing matter portraying the sexual performance by a minor under 12-years-old.

Reynolds was arrested by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch as a result of an undercover investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in a search warrant being executed in Elizabethtown.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Reynolds was lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center where he remains on a $50,000 cash bond.

