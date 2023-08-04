Lutz adds Marable to 2023-24 roster

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Hilltopper Basketball head coach Steve Lutz announced the signing of 6-9 forward transfer BJ Marable to the 2023-24 Hilltopper roster.

“We are excited to welcome BJ to the Hilltopper Family,” said Lutz. “He is a fabulous young man who will give us an explosive dimension on the front line. Triton won its conference and finished #14 in the country, and BJ was an integral part of winning there.”

Marable will head to The Hill from Triton College in River Grove, Ill., where he played the 2022-23 season. With Marable in a significant role, Triton went 22-7 and won the N4C conference title. The Trojans finished runner-up in Region 4 and were #14 in the final NJCAA ranking of the year.

Marable played in 28 contests for the Trojans, averaging 21.6 minutes per game. He shot 52.9% from the floor while averaging 8.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

The rising senior had a career-high 26 points and 19 boards against Richard J. Daley College on February 7. Marable made 10 of 11 attempts from the floor while also dishing out eight assists, all in 27 minutes. The Knoxville, Tenn., native spent two seasons at UNC Asheville prior to attending Triton.

Out of high school, Marable was ranked the No. 13 prospect in the state of Tennessee, according to Prep Hoops. He was an All-State selection by the Tennessee Sports Writer’s Association and named to the All-PrepExtra Boys Basketball Second Team in 2020. As a sophomore, he helped lead his high school, Grace Christian, to a state championship.

