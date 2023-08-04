Man charged after trying to break into WKU building

James Ingram
James Ingram(Warren County Jail)
By Will Whaley
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man has been charged after WKU Police said a man tried to unlawfully enter a building on campus.

James Ingram, 40, of Bowling Green was charged Thursday with first-degree burglary and defacing a firearm.

Police responded to a report of a suspicious person trying to enter Snell Hall around 6:30 p.m.

Police found Ingram at Jody Richards Hall where he fled on a bicycle and eventually wrecked on Creason Street.

During the chase, police reported they saw Ingram throwing a silver handgun into a yard at the corner of Creason Street and Sumpter Avenue.

Police also found multiple baggies of marijuana and suspected crack cocaine in a backpack that Ingram had.

Police also said that the serial number on the gun had been scratched off.

Ingram remains housed in the Warren County Jail.

