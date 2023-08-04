Nearly 50 years of Barren County yearbooks digitized as part of ongoing project

The Barren County Alumni Association has spearheaded a recent project to digitize nearly 50...
The Barren County Alumni Association has spearheaded a recent project to digitize nearly 50 years of Barren County High School yearbooks.(BRENNAN CRAIN/WBKO News)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – Generations of history are now available at the fingertips as Barren County yearbooks are being digitized.

The Barren County Alumni Association is leading the effort with the help of alumni who are sponsoring the project through monetary donations.

“When we’re all long gone, we want to make sure that that history is still preserved in a software program that you can utilize through your computer at home or you can come to Barren County High School and touch the touch screen and look at your books all day long,” said Jackie Nuckols, a board member of the Barren County Alumni Association.

An Illinois-based company helped carry out the project, which required tangible copies of the yearbooks be sent to them.

The earliest of the Barren County High School yearbooks span back to 1974, which is the first year a class graduated from a consolidated high school.

Before then, four high schools existed around Barren County. Those included Park City, Austin Tracy, Hiseville and Temple Hill High Schools.

As a part of the larger digitization efforts, yearbooks from those four “legacy high schools” are being sought.

“We want clean yearbooks,” Nuckols said. “We’re on the search for any of the older schools’ yearbooks because we also want to incorporate that into our touch wall.”

The alumni association was formed 15 years ago with the intent of keeping former Barren County students connected while also supporting future generations.

“A big part of the alumni association, and a big mission of the alumni association, is to support current teachers and current students through scholarships, through grants and stuff like that,” said Ellen Blevins, a former Barren County High math teacher, longtime senior class sponsor and Barren County Alumni Association board member.

Students are enrolled in the association upon their graduation in hopes of retaining them for years to come. The alumni association also supports graduating seniors by providing them with burgundy and gold towels at their graduation.

Those who wish to sponsor a yearbook in the project can contact Barren County High School at (270) 651-6315.

To view the digital archive, click here.

More information about the Barren County Alumni Association is available here.

