NIL Store announced as official NIL merchandise provider for WKU Athletics

By Lauren Floyd
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The NIL Store powered by Campus Ink has announced it has partnered with WKU Athletics as its official NIL merchandise provider, providing officially licensed merchandising opportunities and industry-leading payouts to every Hilltopper athlete.

The NIL Store powered by Campus Ink will soon launch the WKU NIL Store, a complete NIL merchandise platform for WKU student-athletes specifically featuring officially licensed NIL apparel and jerseys.

Every athlete signed up will possess a personalized digital locker room which will house their merchandise.

“We are eager to soon launch the WKU NIL Store,” said Director of Athletics Todd Stewart. “Our student-athletes have the ability to profit off of their name, image and likeness, and the WKU NIL Store will help them expand on those opportunities in a unique and personalized manner. Campus Ink is an industry leader in the NIL merchandise space, and WKU Athletics is very excited to partner with them.”

The NIL Store team handles all the creative, product creation, design, marketing, fulfillment and customer service for its student-athletes. Additionally, the NIL Store works directly with student-athletes to educate them on merchandising, marketing and sales trends to develop strategies for optimal success.

Be sure to follow the WKU NIL Store on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest updates and future merch drops.

The NIL Store network of schools with open stores includes Illinois, Indiana, Purdue, LSU, Duke, Penn State, Mizzou, Maryland, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, UConn, Iowa State, Florida State, Northwestern, Rutgers and more, with many more stores currently under construction.

ABOUT CAMPUS INK AND THE NIL STORE

Backed by Mark Cuban, Campus Ink expanded into the Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) space in 2021 and launched the NIL Store, which serves as a merchandising solution for student-athletes and schools across the country. The NIL Store operates with the firm belief that every student-athlete has an opportunity to capitalize on their NIL and should earn industry-leading payouts. Campus Ink was founded in 1947 on the campus of the University of Illinois and was reimagined in 2015 with an office in downtown Chicago and a production facility in Urbana, Ill., where the company handles all of its own production and fulfillment.

