Ohio County Sheriff’s Office conducting death investigation following house fire

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation following a Friday house fire.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department, Rosine Fire Department, Ohio County EMS were dispatched along with the sheriff’s office to the 800 block of Sandefur Crossing Road for a house fire call.

After the fire was extinguished, first responders determined that the owner of the home was still inside.

The name of the victim has now been released at this time until family members have been notified.

