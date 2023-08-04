Rain, clouds, and warmer temperatures today!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A dense fog advisory and a flood watch is in effect for parts of our viewing area this morning! Rain chances trend better for those west of Bowling Green, with dry conditions expected after Midday or so.

Some Rain On Friday

More sunshine follows during Friday afternoon, pushing temperatures into the upper 80s. High near 90 are likely over the weekend, but a cold front could bring some stronger storms to the area late on Sunday. Strong damaging winds will be the main concern Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening - stay weather aware! Temperatures then turn a little more comfortable next week. Not looking at a lot of rain either.

