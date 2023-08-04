Severe Weather Possible Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are getting some late day sunshine and we are expecting some fairly quiet weather tonight. Areas of fog are possible late. A few showers are going to track through Saturday morning into the early afternoon. Temperatures are likely to top out in the upper 80. Help us “Stuff the Bus” at Crossroads Express on Scottsville Rd in Bowling Green!

The weather looks decent on Saturday, but there will be a few isolated showers around during the day. (David Wolter)

On Sunday, storms that develop later in the afternoon could contain damaging winds and isolated hail. Stay weather aware. Your First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated. There is a chance we could see another round of storms later in the night as a cold-front moves through.

Some storms later in the day could produce strong winds and hail. (David Wolter)

Temperatures then turn a little more comfortable early next week as the forecast briefly dry out.

