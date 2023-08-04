Severe Weather Possible Sunday

Storms later in the day on Sunday could contain strong winds and even isolated hail.
By David Wolter
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are getting some late day sunshine and we are expecting some fairly quiet weather tonight. Areas of fog are possible late. A few showers are going to track through Saturday morning into the early afternoon. Temperatures are likely to top out in the upper 80. Help us “Stuff the Bus” at Crossroads Express on Scottsville Rd in Bowling Green!

The weather looks decent on Saturday, but there will be a few isolated showers around during...
The weather looks decent on Saturday, but there will be a few isolated showers around during the day.(David Wolter)

On Sunday, storms that develop later in the afternoon could contain damaging winds and isolated hail. Stay weather aware. Your First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated. There is a chance we could see another round of storms later in the night as a cold-front moves through.

Some storms later in the day could produce strong winds and hail.
Some storms later in the day could produce strong winds and hail.(David Wolter)

Temperatures then turn a little more comfortable early next week as the forecast briefly dry out.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death report said a tire came off a vehicle passing the construction zone around 8 p.m. and...
18-year-old killed by tire in an interstate construction zone, coroner confirms
Accident
KYTC: Right northbound lane of I-65 in Hardin County open after wreck, clean up continues
Judge John Brown found sufficient evidence to bring Lancaster before a grand jury, though a...
Preliminary hearing held for driver that ran over Ayanna Morgan
Ohio Co. Deputy involved in shooting, suspect dead
Names released of deputy, suspect involved in deadly Ohio County shooting
Earthquake seismograph
Earthquake detected in Central Kentucky

Latest News

Storms later in the day on Sunday could contain strong winds and even isolated hail.
Sunday Storms Could Be Severe
Rain, clouds, and warmer temperatures today!
Rain, clouds, and warmer temperatures today!
Rain, clouds, and warmer temperatures today!
Some Rain On Friday
Some rain early on Friday will clip the western edge of the viewing area, but most of the day...
Some Friday Morning Rain