Warren County ARPA funding used in community improvement projects

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In 2021, Warren County received $25,813,490 in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). ARPA was established by the federal government to help communities recover from the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, the county has utilized the funding for various community improvement projects, including water and sewer improvements, low-income housing developments, equipment improvements for first responders, and the Bowling Green Trolley. Warren County Treasurer, Greg Burrell, said that the largest allocation of the funding went towards the 2021 broadband implementation across the county.

“We invested, the county did, $10 million in that project. So, that’s probably the biggest of any of the projects that we did, and we’ve done water-sewer projects that are about $4.5 million, we did a low-income housing that was a million-dollar investment, and all of this relates to that ARPA funding,” said Burrell.

Recounting lost finances from the pandemic, Burrell says that with Warren County’s size and rapid growth, they have been lucky, and likely would have made it through the pandemic without assistance.

“But there’s probably some counties that wouldn’t have. So, for us, it just kind of helped us really get to a point where we could really invest in different projects,” Burrell said.

At last week’s meeting for the Warren County Fiscal Court, the court reallocated $4.9 million from the ARPA fund from their grant funding to the general fund.

“So then, what that allows us to do with that money is then it’s kind of free to do anything with. So, we can spend it on, roads and parks projects and stuff like that. You know, the radios,” Burrell said. “I think we spent about $400,000 on upgrades to some radios for our first responders, mostly our volunteer fire departments and emergency management and a few other departments, the Sheriff’s Office. So, things like that is what we’re spending that revenue loss money for.”

Burrell reported that of the over $25 million in funding, all of it has been either used or obligated for future projects.

