Warren County elementary school vandalized

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Just days before school starts back, an investigation is underway into the vandalism of a Warren County elementary school.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to reports of criminal mischief early Thursday morning at Plano Elementary School.

When they arrived, they found the front right of the school and playground vandalized.

The sheriff’s office says at least two suspects, believed to be young males, were caught on surveillance cameras traveling on foot between 1 and 1:15 a.m.

Those who have any information or may know the identities of these suspects are asked to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 270-842-1633.

Sheriff's Office says two young males were seen traveling on foot between 1 and 1:15 a.m. (Warren County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.