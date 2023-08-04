WKU Volleyball to host fifth annual Volleyball 101 event with intrasquad scrimmage

New WKU Volleyball Court
New WKU Volleyball Court
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Volleyball is excited to announce the return of its free Red and White Scrimmage, clinic, and Volleyball 101 event on Saturday, Aug. 12 inside E.A. Diddle Arena.

The event will include the Hilltoppers’ first intrasquad scrimmage of the preseason at 2 p.m. CT, followed by a free youth clinic from 3-4 p.m. with the WKU players and assistant coaches.

During the youth clinic, head coach Travis Hudson will conduct an educational session in the Paul Just Media Center to break down the game and its strategies.

WKU Volleyball 101 is designed to educate fans of all experience levels who would like to learn more about the sport of volleyball and is the fifth time WKU has hosted the event.

Parking and event admission is free. Fans are encouraged to park in Lot 4, the surface lot off Avenue of Champions directly between Diddle Arena and Downing Student Union

.Fans will be able to purchase WKU Volleyball gear throughout the two-hour event on the main court. Season tickets and flexible ticket packages will be available for purchase at the WKU Ticket Office during the event, and Big Red’s Rascals memberships will also be available to purchase. Posters and other print pieces will be free to fans with autographs being signed at the end.

The Tops will be back for Topper Fest (in conjunction with the annual Fan Fest), on Friday, Aug. 18, signing autographs at 5:30 p.m. CT.

The Hilltoppers officially open their season Aug. 25 in tournament action at Dayton before hosting Belmont in Diddle Arena Aug. 29.

