Barren County roadway closed as officials work fatal crash

Crash graphic
Crash graphic(MGN)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – A portion of Highway 31E in Barren County is closed as officials work an accident with injury.

Few details are known about the crash other than it happened sometime after 7 p.m. at an intersection near Browning School Road and Scottsville Road, which is about 5 miles south of Glasgow.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Kentucky State Police Post 3 Public Information Officer Daniel Priddy. At least one person has died.

Austin Tracy and Haywood Volunteer Fire Departments are on the scene of the crash, among other first responders.

Kentucky State Police was also responding to the scene of the crash for accident reconstruction.

The road will likely be closed for a while as reconstruction efforts are underway. It’s unclear how long the road will be shut down.

This is a developing story. We will bring you updated information as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death report said a tire came off a vehicle passing the construction zone around 8 p.m. and...
18-year-old killed by tire in an interstate construction zone, coroner confirms
Accident
KYTC: Right northbound lane of I-65 in Hardin County open after wreck, clean up continues
Judge John Brown found sufficient evidence to bring Lancaster before a grand jury, though a...
Preliminary hearing held for driver that ran over Ayanna Morgan
Earthquake seismograph
Earthquake detected in Central Kentucky
When deputies arrived, they found the front right of the school and playground vandalized...
WCSO: Juveniles responsible for elementary school vandalism identified

Latest News

Glasgow Police Department recently unveiled a new substation, located along Park Avenue in the...
Glasgow Police Department operating out of new substation in east Glasgow
At last week’s meeting for the Warren County Fiscal Court, the court re-allocated $4.9 million...
Warren County ARPA funding used in community improvement projects
Governor Andy Beshear was in Mayfield, Ky. on Friday morning, August 4 to dedicate five new...
Gov. Beshear dedicates new homes for tornado survivors in Mayfield
Generations of history are now available at the fingertips as Barren County yearbooks are being...
Nearly 50 years of Barren County yearbooks digitized as part of ongoing project