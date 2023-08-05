Barren County roadway closed as officials work fatal crash

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – A portion of Highway 31E in Barren County is closed as officials work an accident with injury.

Few details are known about the crash other than it happened sometime after 7 p.m. at an intersection near Browning School Road and Scottsville Road, which is about 5 miles south of Glasgow.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Kentucky State Police Post 3 Public Information Officer Daniel Priddy. At least one person has died.

Austin Tracy and Haywood Volunteer Fire Departments are on the scene of the crash, among other first responders.

Kentucky State Police was also responding to the scene of the crash for accident reconstruction.

The road will likely be closed for a while as reconstruction efforts are underway. It’s unclear how long the road will be shut down.

This is a developing story. We will bring you updated information as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.