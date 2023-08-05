Glasgow Police Dep’t operating out of new substation in east Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – Police in Glasgow are hopeful a new substation along Park Avenue will help them better serve the community.

The substation is located inside the Village Centre shopping strip. The area has been home to increased crime in recent months.

“We have seen an increase in car thefts over in this area over the last month or so,” said Terry Flatt, public information officer for Glasgow Police Department. “Prior to us moving to the substation here, we’ve had some really violent calls, some shootings, very serious domestic violence calls and some theft calls.”

The building is being leased from Robert Lessenberry, who owns the shopping center. The strip of businesses within the center include a liquor store, billiards room, pawn shop and a pharmacy.

“We’ve had plenty of people that’s called, we’ve had plenty of people that’s come by and stopped by,” Flatt said. “They were here for the ribbon cutting ceremony. They’ve just been complimenting us on trying to make a difference in this area of town. We’ve heard nothing but compliments. It’s a better location for them if they need something really quick.”

The current lease is for four months but could be extended if the department has success with the added location.

The department is hopeful the added presence of officers will deter crime and make residents feel more comfortable with the local police.

The building is not staffed all of the time but the department said someone is there most days at various times.

For immediate police attention, it is best to dial 911.

