Lady Toppers to Participate in 2023 Gulf Coast Showcase

The WKU women’s basketball lost its second C-USA home game this season after losing to Rice...
The WKU women’s basketball lost its second C-USA home game this season after losing to Rice 82-64 in E.A. Diddle Arena on Saturday afternoon.(Kaden Gaylord-Day)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Women’s Basketball team will be playing in the 2023 Clean Simple Eats Gulf Coast Showcase November 24-26 in Estero, Florida, the tournament organizers announced on Thursday. The tournament field is made up of eight teams, including six teams that competed in postseason play last season.

WKU will be joined in Estero by 2023 NCAA Runner-Up Iowa, North Carolina, FGCU, Kansas State, Vermont, Purdue Fort Wayne and Delaware.

The Lady Toppers will take on Kansas State in the first round on Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. CT. WKU and Kansas State faced off most recently in the 2021 Preseason WNIT in Manhattan, Kansas. The advancing team will face the winner of North Carolina and Vermont at 4 p.m. CT on Nov. 25 and the losing team will play at 10 a.m. on Nov. 25.

All games will be streamed on FloHoops.

This will be the second time that WKU will play in the Gulf Coast Showcase. The Lady Toppers also played in the tournament in the 2016-17 season, facing DePaul, Kent State and George Washington.

Tickets for the tournament will go on sale on Thursday, Aug. 10. Ticket and other travel information can be found on the official event website (Link).

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic
Update: Tennessee man killed in Barren County crash
Earthquake seismograph
Earthquake detected in Central Kentucky
When deputies arrived, they found the front right of the school and playground vandalized...
WCSO: Juveniles responsible for elementary school vandalism identified
Glasgow Police Department recently unveiled a new substation, located along Park Avenue in the...
Glasgow Police Department operating out of new substation in east Glasgow
Sarah Wilder
Institute names McNeill Elementary teacher 2023 Kentucky History Teacher of the Year

Latest News

The Bowling Green Hot Rods swept a doubleheader against the Winston-Salem Dash taking game one...
Baker homers three times in Hot Rods doubleheader sweep
Dru Baker steals third to put BG in scoring position
Baker homers three times in Hot Rods doubleheader sweep
BJ Marable
Lutz adds Marable to 2023-24 roster
NIL Store announced as official NIL merchandise provider for WKU Athletics