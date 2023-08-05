Lady Toppers to Participate in 2023 Gulf Coast Showcase

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Women’s Basketball team will be playing in the 2023 Clean Simple Eats Gulf Coast Showcase November 24-26 in Estero, Florida, the tournament organizers announced on Thursday. The tournament field is made up of eight teams, including six teams that competed in postseason play last season.

WKU will be joined in Estero by 2023 NCAA Runner-Up Iowa, North Carolina, FGCU, Kansas State, Vermont, Purdue Fort Wayne and Delaware.

The Lady Toppers will take on Kansas State in the first round on Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. CT. WKU and Kansas State faced off most recently in the 2021 Preseason WNIT in Manhattan, Kansas. The advancing team will face the winner of North Carolina and Vermont at 4 p.m. CT on Nov. 25 and the losing team will play at 10 a.m. on Nov. 25.

All games will be streamed on FloHoops.

This will be the second time that WKU will play in the Gulf Coast Showcase. The Lady Toppers also played in the tournament in the 2016-17 season, facing DePaul, Kent State and George Washington.

Tickets for the tournament will go on sale on Thursday, Aug. 10. Ticket and other travel information can be found on the official event website (Link).

