Monroe County native game ‘Rolley Hole’ on display at Marbles on Main

TOMPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Tompkinsville is celebrating “Marbles on Main” surrounding a regionally famous game.

The Monroe County community has been showcasing their local culture with multiple events this year, but none show off the area quite like “Marbles on Main”. It’s an event the whole community looks forward to helping with.

“The town’s really come together. All the local businesses stay open past their hours. They all donate,” said Chris King, a Monroe County Rolley Hole player. “The yard is actually on the property at Dovie’s, our most famous restaurant in the county. They let us come down here and fix it up and play whenever we want. The community just pitches together. It’s become a really good thing we’ve got. We’ve got some good crowds the last few times.”

The marble mania in Tompkinsville stems from a regionally famous game called “Rolley Hole.” It’s been passed down for generations in the area, each making slight changes to make it their own.

It incorporates elements of croquet and pool but is best explained by a Monroe County local.

“It’s played on a 20 by 40, mostly a 20 by 40-foot court, or we call it a yard. There’s three holes evenly spaced out,” said King. “The object of the game is for you and your partner; you play in teams of two. You and your partner go up and down the yard three times to make 12 consecutive holes. You both have to make 12 consecutive holes and we call that you’re out and you win the game when you both make the holes.”

The area takes pride in the game, proclaiming it to be part of their tradition in Tompkinsville that’s passed down through the course of several generations.

“For the culture it is very important. Everybody has somebody in the family that has played way back, and they pass it down,” said King. “We make our marbles out of flint; we don’t play with glass marbles because they would bust. They’re handmade marbles and each marble you got to go find the flint, takes one to two hours to make a marble so a lot of marbles are passed down.”

