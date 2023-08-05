WKU receiver Michael Mathison is ready to step up into a bigger role in the Offense

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - All eyes are on Malachi Corley as he returns as the nation’s top receiver in total receiving yards, as they should be, but even he was a number two receiver in this WKU offense at one point. And now it’s time for senior receiver Michael Mathison to step up into that role.

Mathison transferred into WKU last year after spending three years at Akron, playing in 25 games and totaling 1,060 yards and five touchdowns during his time with the Zips. But he knew he wanted to be a part of something bigger and better, and it boiled down to two things.

“A successful program that won games. Next is somewhere where I can get the ball. WKU obviously has an attractive offense for receivers, so those two things were the biggest factors into me coming here,” Mathison said.

The Covington, Ga. native finished his first year with the Tops playing in all 14 games, starting in nine, while hauling in 52 catches for 615 yards and three touchdowns. For a guy who’s fourth on the chart in total numbers, those are pretty good. He feels like he could’ve done more but is grateful for being a part of a deep receiver’s room.

“Honestly, I feel like I could’ve been in this position last year. You know obviously I just got to control what I can control. But I’m excited to have this opportunity. I’m looked at as the number two right now, so I’m ready to step into that role and make plays when I can. In a room that talented [last year] that actually made me get better. Just working every day, you have someone to look at and get better.”

We saw a glimpse of what he’s capable of doing at the position when he had a standout game against Troy, with 9 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown last season. His teammates and coaches have no doubts that he’ll deliver this year, especially Malachi Corley himself.

“I 100% feel confident in Mike Mathison stepping up into that role. Mike is a great player who just had a lot of players who were more established into the offense and had more history and things going into their favor going into last season,” Corley said. “But this year, Mike is one of the older guys and is more established into this offense. So, he’s going to be put into more positions. Instead of having a 600-yard year, he might get near a thousand or go for a thousand plus. Mike Mathison is extremely talented and a great route runner.”

It hasn’t set in yet that this is his last season, but he views it as just another opportunity to be on the field. And as he’s entering his last year of college play, he’s looking to put a stamp on it and cement himself as a top receiver that he knows he can be.

“Really just playing this one last season with my brothers. This is my last year of eligibility, so I just want to take this one slow and make the most of every opportunity and hopefully go out with a bang and win this championship.”

Like most other Hilltoppers on the roster, he’s looking forward to playing against Ohio State in the third game of the season, but what he’s really looking forward to is playing against his brother, Anthony, who is a freshman at WKU’s ‘100 Miles of Hate’ rival Middle Tennessee.

His goal for the season is to become a 1000 yard receiver.

Mathison and the Hilltoppers are less than a month away from the start of the season as open the year off on Sept. 2 at home against South Florida.

