FIRST ALERT- Strong to severe storms possible for Sunday

Main threats: Damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes that cannot be ruled out
By Dana Money
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few showers and storms coated the WBKO viewing area throughout our Saturday, with a couple going severe-warned by the late evening hours. Tomorrow brings another chance for strong to severe storms in our region, a First Alert Weather Day will be in place for Sunday evening into the overnight.

Chances for severe storms will be most likely in the evening to overnight hours of Sunday. The entire WBKO viewing area is under a Slight (2/5) risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center for tomorrow. We are watching the threat for damaging winds, hail, as well as a few tornadoes that cannot be ruled out. Stay weather aware as we head through Sunday: Have multiple ways to receive alerts, head inside when storms approach, and know your safe spot for when a warning is issued.

