FIRST ALERT- Strong to severe storms possible for Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few showers and storms coated the WBKO viewing area throughout our Saturday, with a couple going severe-warned by the late evening hours. Tomorrow brings another chance for strong to severe storms in our region, a First Alert Weather Day will be in place for Sunday evening into the overnight.

Main threats: Damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes that cannot be ruled out

Chances for severe storms will be most likely in the evening to overnight hours of Sunday. The entire WBKO viewing area is under a Slight (2/5) risk for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center for tomorrow. We are watching the threat for damaging winds, hail, as well as a few tornadoes that cannot be ruled out. Stay weather aware as we head through Sunday: Have multiple ways to receive alerts, head inside when storms approach, and know your safe spot for when a warning is issued.

