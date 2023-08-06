FIRST ALERT- Strong/severe storms possible during the overnight hours tonight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A change has been made to the timing of the possible severe weather moving through later. Instead of there being a threat this afternoon into the evening hours, the main timing for if we see strong to severe storms will now be during the overnight hours tonight into early Monday morning.

Storm Prediction Center Day 1 Outlook (WBKO)

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire WBKO viewing area under a Slight (Yellow, 2/5) or a Marginal (Green, 1/5) risk for severe weather during the overnight hours. The main threats that will be possible with any storm that may develop is damaging winds, small hail, flooding rainfall, as well as a low-end tornado risk that cannot be ruled out. Be sure to have more than one way to receive alerts, especially one that will be able to wake you up since this is an overnight threat. We will continue to provide updates as the storms arrive.

Once the storms move out of the region by Monday morning, there should be some dry time before scattered showers and storms arrive by Monday afternoon and evening. Scattered showers and storms will stick around through most of this week along with below-average temperatures.

