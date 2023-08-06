Hot Rods take series victory over Dash with 5-1 win

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Brock Jones smacked a two-run homer in the top of the first to lead the Bowling Green Hot Rods (21-14, 52-44) to their first six-game road series victory with a 5-1 win over the Winston-Salem Dash (12-22, 46-51) on Saturday at Truist Stadium.

The Hot Rods began the scoring in the top of the first against Dash starter Joismar Cousin. Shane Sasaki led-off with a single and came around to score on a two-run homer by Jones to make it 2-0. In the top of the third, Sasaki singled and was plated on a triple from Carson Williams to put Bowling Green up 3-0.

Winston-Salem earned their first run in the bottom of the fifth off Bowling Green starter Roel Garcia. Colby Smelley walked and Andy Atwood doubled to put runners on second and third. Caberea Weaver grounded out to third, scoring Smelley to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Bowling Green scored off Cousin again in the top of the sixth. Dominic Keegan singled and Dru Baker reached on an error to put runners on first and second. Blake Robertson singled to center, plating both runners to increase the lead to 5-1.

Hot Rods reliever Keyshawn Askew closed it out in the ninth, pushing Bowling Green to a 5-1 victory.

Tony Locey (3-0) collected the win by recording the final out of the fifth. Cousin (0-1) took the loss, letting up five runs (three earned) on seven hits and seven strikeouts over 5.2 innings. Askew (2) earned the save, allowing two hits and striking out five over 3.0 scoreless innings.

Bowling Green and Winston-Salem play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:00 PM CT. The Hot Rods start RHP J.J. Goss (4-4, 4.85), while Winston-Salem starts RHP Andrew Dalquist (2-6, 8.05).

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.