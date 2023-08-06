Pub by Novo hosts annual Back-to-School Bash

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The first day of school is next week, and Pub by Novo has joined the long list of organizations giving students access to school supplies ahead of the first day.

Pub by Novo’s annual Back-to-School Bash raises money to be donated to schools in Warren County to ensure every student is set up for success.

“We go and speak to local businesses. We get these little baskets that we raffle off,” said Sawyer Hopkins, the General Manager of Pub By Novo. “All of those proceeds are going directly to Warren County Schools. We are hoping that it is in the $1,000′s this year. Last year, we were able to donate $5,000.”

Those baskets are sitting right at the entrance of the restaurant so that every customer has a chance to see, and maybe enter the raffles. Each basket has a variety of essential school supplies.

“It is more directed towards the elementary and middle school area. It comes with all the school supplies like books, pens and pencils. Just being able to provide that so the actual household does not have to give that to their kids,” said Hopkins.

Pub by Novo and its staff are excited every year to be a part of the fundraiser, emphasizing the importance of helping the next generation of students.

“They are the future of this country. We want to be able to help,” said Hopkins. “I love this city, I love this state and I love this country. If I am able to be part of making it better, I definitely want to do that.”

The annual Back-to-School Bash only continues through Sunday, August 6th. For a chance to win a raffle or donate to Warren County Schools, visit Pub by Novo at 2425 Scottsville Road in Bowling Green.

