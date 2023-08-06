Purples Soccer prepares for a new season with a new team

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples Soccer team will have an all new look as they prepare for the upcoming 2023 season.

17 Purples seniors graduated from the program after going 19-3 on the season, winning a district and region championship and making the semifinals of the KHSAA Boys Soccer State Tournament, making this a new era of Purples Soccer.

“The attitudes have been great, the effort is getting to where we want it, we’re starting to understand. It’s going to be a process especially with the schedule we put together. It’s a really difficult schedule,” head coach Craig Widener said. “ It’s going to be a process, we’ll probably take some lumps but we’re starting to come together and hopefully by October, that’s the goal, be good in October.”

Like Widener said, the Purples have a tough schedule ahead of them this season. They’ll play multiple ranked teams from last year and tough teams around the area including Marshall County, Trinity, St. Xavier, South Warren, Greenwood, Daviess County and a few other teams.

There are some returners who did play significant minutes last year including goalie Jackson Rodgers aka Jackson Mutombo, who played in 19 games with 54 saves and 4 shutouts, and midfielder Braden Widener who scored 4 goals and played in all 22 games.

Aison Manivong is also one of those guys who played a lot of games, playing in 17 matches and scoring 5 goals, and he’s ready to step up and be a leader on this team.

“This year, obviously, it’s pretty much a brand new team. Finding our new strengths and weaknesses and what makes us special and unique as a team, and we’re pushing forward for it,” senior striker Aison Manivong said.

The Purples have their eyes set on winning a state championship this year, something that slipped out of their hands last year, after falling in the waning seconds of overtime 2-1 against St. Xavier.

“[What I’m looking towards to] is seeing how far we can go. Every year its been my goal to go farther than the year before,” senior goalkeeper Jackson Rodgers said. “I think this year might be the year to do it. We have experience, we have great coaching, everybody is ready.”

Bowling Green starts its season on August 8 at Warren Central.

