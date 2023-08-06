South Warren High School student receives perfect ACT score

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It is a rare feat to get a perfect score on the ACT, let alone on the first try.

Hosam Brula, a 14-year-old South Warren High School student, took the test back in July. He had been preparing for weeks in advance with online practice tests.

After waiting a long 10 days to get the results in the mail, they finally came in. Brula opened the envelope and saw the number 36, which is a perfect score. He and his brother read the results together and celebrated accordingly.

“Me and my brother saw the notification that the scores were released from the Walmart parking lot, so it was kind of weird,” said Brula. “I was thinking I will get home and then I will see it, but my brother was like, “No, we have to see it right now.” We opened it up and then we saw it, and we started celebrating. It was kind of awkward if you were watching us.”

Hosam said he looks forward to investing time in extracurricular activities now that he has the score he wanted. He hopes to be admitted to the Gatton Academy on his journey to becoming a cardiologist.

