2023 Countdown to Kickoff: Franklin-Simpson Wildcats

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue our 2023 Countdown to Kickoff series with the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats.

The Wildcats are coming off of a 7-4 season where they fell 24-17 to Hopkinsville in the first round of the 4A playoffs, but this year’s team is dialed-in and preparing for the upcoming season.

With the new football alignments, Franklin-Simpson is now a member of Class 3A, and head coach Max Chaney says his team is ready for the challenge.

“We have quality opponents every week, and we’re playing basically all of our old district opponents this year as our non-district play. We’re still playing really good competition, and that’s what you have to do to get kids ready for the postseason,” Chaney said.

Wade Humphrey, senior wide receiver/defensive end, talked about what the team has been focusing on in practice. Humphrey said, “Being 100 percent on every rep and not messing up your rep. Knowing what you’re doing every play so it’s muscle memory at that point.”

Tytus Brown, senior guard/defensive end, said, “We’ve kind of just been taking it as more of just learning our technique instead of trying to go out and hit every day. We more of like honing in on our techniques and what we’re supposed to do, so that when it comes to Friday night we can let loose. It’s like you’re a dog on a leash all week, and on Friday they let you loose. Got play hard, go hit hard, but in practice we just prepare so on Friday we know exactly what to do.”

Quantity doesn’t always equal quality, and while the Wildcats are battling numbers heading into the season, Chaney said that the depth on this team is something he hasn’t had in years.

“I think our skill positions are more athletic than they have been in the last couple years. We’ve got more depth in the defensive backfield than we’ve had in the past three, four years,” Chaney added. “Guys are competing for those spots and when they get in they want to do well and stay in, and so anytime you can have competition it’s going to bring success. They are working every day, so it’s not like they’re shying away from it which is a good thing to see.”

Franklin-Simpson is returning most of their team from last year despite losing key offensive players such as Jalen Briscoe and Daniel Klingman and their leading tackler Atakis Allen due to graduation, but some of Chaney’s players are taking on new roles this season and are buying into the new schemes.

“I was a tight end. You know, I was blocking, but it’s kind of a different scheme now,” Brown said. “I’ve gotta learn every play over and over again. It’s kind of like scratching everything that you’ve learned from the past three years with a whole new slate and a whole bunch of new things to learn, but it’s been fun and I love playing football here.”

There is a lot of “new” surrounding this Franklin-Simpson squad. A new class, a new district, and you can’t forget the brand new turf field. The players are using this as motivation and a fresh start heading into week one.

“This team, we have a new energy. I feel like all the guys...we love each other, we’re ready to go hard for each other, but now we’re kind of bringing this extra energy with us,” Brown added. “We got the new field, new uniforms, you know, I feel like we’re a new team. We’re improved, and I feel like it’s showing in practice and I think it’s going to show in the games this season.”

2023 Franklin-Simpson Schedule:

August 18th: vs Christian County @ Warren East (J Allen Builders Bowl)

August 25th: vs Warren Central

September 1st: @ Allen County-Scottsville

September 8th: vs Adair County

September 15th: vs Russellville

September 22nd: @ Butler County

September 29th: @ Glasgow

October 6th: Bye Week

October 13th: @ Greenwood

October 20th: vs Hart County

October 27th: vs Warren East

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.