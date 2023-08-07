Active Weather Returns Wednesday

Weather Caution Day for Wednesday. Heavy rain could lead to some isolated flooding.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The breeze is adding a nice touch to the air this evening. Another spotty shower or two is possible, but the night as a whole looks quiet. We can expect some areas of fog early tomorrow morning.

Very nice and reasonably comfortable on Tuesday as highs only top out in the middle 80s.

CAUTION DAY WEDNESDAY: It appears showers and storms will become more numerous during the afternoon and into the evening. The main threat, right now, appears to be heavy rainfall and the possibility of some isolated flooding. We will keep you updated on the forecast. Some of the rain could linger into Thursday before the weather briefly settles.

Heavy rain could lead to some isolated flooding. (David Wolter)

WEEKEND: Scattered showers and storms are possible on Saturday. There is the threat for a few stronger storms, but confidence is not overly high at this time. More details will come in the next couple of days.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.