Allen County Sheriff’s Office continues search for missing teen

Guffey is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall with brown hair, blue eyes, and identifiable tattoos
By Derek Parham
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) -The Allen County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for information related to the disappearance of 16-year-old Shealee Guffey.

She allegedly ran away from her foster home on Halifax-Settle Road on June 13.

Guffey is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall with brown hair, blue eyes, and identifiable tattoos that include ‘444′ on her upper chest, a cross on her left bicep, and a spider tattoo on her right quad. She also has piercings on her ears, nose, and lip.

Police have investigated leads out of West Virginia, Indiana, and most recently out of Rineyville, a small community outside of Elizabethtown.

Detective Jacob Costello, who is leading the investigation, reported that the Sheriff’s Office received a letter postmarked from Fort Wayne, IN. The author, assumed to be Guffey, told police that they had fled their foster parents for personal reasons.

Any information on Guffey’s whereabouts should be reported to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 237-3210.

