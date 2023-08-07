BG Parks and Recreation unveils plans for new nature-centric park

"We're going to be a huge urban area, we already are, but it's going to continue to be that...
“We're going to be a huge urban area, we already are, but it's going to continue to be that way. So now is the time for us to be preserving and conserving these natural spaces. That's what we're trying to do here at Jennings Creek,” Special Populations Coordinator for Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Cameron Levis said.(wbko)
By Sarah Phipps
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - When the section of Greenway behind Jennings Creek Elementary became available in Spring 2021, Cameron Levis, Special Populations Coordinator for Bowling Green Parks and Recreation, said the department fell in love with it.

It was not until tornadoes struck the city of Bowling Green in 2021 that the department knew what to do with the space.

“Parks and Recreation is a refuge. It helps us celebrate good times, but it really is something that can help people heal in light of tragedy and trauma,” said Levis. “Just taking that idea and philosophy into this project, I think was the motivation that we needed to continue to push our vision and our dreams for this space.”

That dream has now become a reality with the first installments of the new nature-centric park.

“We have partnered with Western Kentucky University, working with Rotary clubs to implement an outdoor classroom and a new streamside access point that allows us to do some really cool outdoor education with the local schools and the local community,” said Levis.

Levis mentioned that parks like this would not be possible without donations from various area Rotary clubs in the area, and help from businesses like Scotty’s Contracting and Stone.

“When Scotty’s came out to be a part of this project, they ended up donating all of the work and all of the materials. It has just been incredible,” said Levis.

“This park truly is going to be a community project. It is going to be an example of just how strong this community is, and how special I think Bowling Green and Warren County are.”

While it may not look like your average park in Bowling Green, Levis claimed that is a good thing.

“We are going to be a huge urban area. We already are, but it is going to continue to be that way. Now is the time for us to be preserving and conserving these natural spaces. That is what we are trying to do here at Jennings Creek,” said Levis.

“We do not want this to be another Kiriakis Park. We do not want this to be another Lovers Lane Soccer Complex. I love those parks, but we want this to be something unique.”

According to Levis, the park is multi-faceted, highlighting the natural beauty of the Greenway. It will help educate local students and provide an oasis for city residents.

“We are creating a natural park that is kind of an escape from our growing city, just to be in nature, and experience the benefits that come along with that,” said Levis.

“It’s been a fantastic project to see come to fruition, and we are just excited to see it continue to develop.”

Plans are currently in the works to add a “boardwalk element” to the older section of the Greenway to highlight and educate on all the different natural elements the area offers.

To stay up to date on the new nature park, visit the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation website.

