Bowling Green Junior High School welcomes new 6th graders with Jump Start Sessions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning, Bowling Green Junior High School completed its 2023 Jump Start Sessions. The two-day event aims to prepare incoming 6th-grade students for life in their first year of middle school.

Students from the district’s five elementary schools and those transferring into the district had the opportunity to tour BGJHS, meet some of their teachers, and make new friends while engaging in numerous orientation activities.

“With both days of Jumpstart, we’ve had over 200 students attend,” said BGJHS School Counselor, Caroline Bourne. “It’s just a good time for the kids to kind of get to see where they’re going to be next year, and just feel more comfortable.”

Part of making them more comfortable is giving them the opportunity to tour in smaller groups without the confusion of more significant schoolwide events like Open House.

It also allows them to learn about what their school day will be like compared to when they were in elementary school. From meal service to drop-off/pickup, the students got to experience what their typical day would be like.

“Some of those things that they’re going to do every day as a routine, they’re getting to see and do first hand before school starts,” said sixth grade Counselor, Nix Crawford.

Open house for all BGJHS students will be Thursday, Aug. 10, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.