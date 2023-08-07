Corley named to Biletnikoff Award watch list

Malachi Corley
Malachi Corley(Submitted Photo)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc., the Florida-based creator, and sponsor of the prestigious Biletnikoff Award, has released the 2023 Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List with Hilltopper receiver Malachi Corley featured on the list.

With 101 catches for 1,295 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022, Corley had the most dynamic receiving season by a sophomore in WKU Football history. Corley was also among the nation’s elite receivers for the year, ranking fourth in the nation in receiving yards and seventh in receiving touchdowns. His 101 catches were also the fourth-most in college football. Corley was also the best receiver in the country with the ball in his hands, ranking first in the nation in yards after catch with 975 and first in the country in missed tackles forced with 40.

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football’s outstanding receiver, not merely college football’s outstanding wide receiver.

The 2023 Biletnikoff Award winner will be presented the Biletnikoff Award trophy by TQC Founding Trustee and Chairman Walter Manley II, Fred Biletnikoff, and the 1996 Heisman Trophy winner and national champion Danny Wuerffel, keynote speaker, at the black-tie Biletnikoff Award Banquet & Celebration at the Dunlap Champions Club, at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

