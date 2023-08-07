FIRST ALERT- Chances for strong to severe storms overnight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The main timing for if we see strong to severe storms will be during the overnight hours tonight into early Monday morning. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive alerts, especially ones that will wake you up, since this is an overnight threat.

Main threats: Damaging winds and small hail

The main timing for some of the strongest storms throughout the WBKO viewing area looks to be between 1 AM and 5 AM, with the strongest storms mainly staying in the northern portions of the area. Continue to stay weather aware as we head into the overnight hours.

Storm Prediction Center Day 1 (WBKO)

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire WBKO viewing area under a Slight (Yellow, 2/5) or a Marginal (Green, 1/5) risk for severe weather during the overnight hours. The main threats that will be possible with any storm that may develop is damaging winds, small hail, and flooding rainfall. We will continue to provide updates as the storms arrive.

Once the storms move out of the region by Monday morning, there should be some dry time before scattered showers and storms arrive by Monday afternoon and evening. Scattered showers and storms will stick around through most of this week along with below-average temperatures.

